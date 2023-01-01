Museo de la Historia de Tenerife

The documents, maps, weapons and tools are interesting enough at this museum, but the 16th-century mansion – with its creaking floorboards, old window seats, elaborately carved wooden gallery and lovely patio – of Casa Lercaro is simply lovely. Don't miss the two magnificent 18th- and 19th-century carriages kept in a separate exhibition space at the rear of the museum (open noon to 3pm). The museum is free to visit on Fridays and Saturdays from 4pm.

Download the audio guide app or grab one of the English introductions.