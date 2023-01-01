Just past the basilica, steps lead up the right-hand side to the signposted Centro Alfarero de Candelaria, a small and very informative pottery museum, where pots are still thrown by hand and without a wheel – the way it was most likely done by the Guanches. There's also a lovely shop where you buy the typical red pots, including the appealing jarra de vino (wine jug). There's an excellent 20-minute film that the attendant will start for you.