One of the best places in the northern hemisphere to stargaze is the Observatorio del Teide, just off the TF24 highway between La Laguna and the El Portillo Visitors Centre. Scientists from all over the world come to study here and at its La Palma sister observatory. Take a free tour from December to March and add your name to the list of those who’ve seen through the mammoth telescopes scattered here. You’ll need to make an appointment first (see the website for more information).

Volcano Teide Experience runs tours of the observatory and also offers a number of evening stargazing packages and full-moon walking tours in Spanish, English or German.