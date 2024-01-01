Hijuela del Botánico

North Coast Tenerife

This small, sweet botanical garden centred around a magnificent drago (dragon) tree was created as a branch of the larger Jardín Botánico in Puerto de la Cruz. It is home to around 3000 labelled plant varieties – including a towering Pino de Norfolk – as well as plenty of birds, butterflies and strategically located benches.

