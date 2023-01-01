Iglesia de la Concepción

This magnificent church, located right in the centre of town, dates to 1516, although it was destroyed by earthquakes in 1704 and 1705 and rebuilt in 1768. Today it is recognised as one of the finest examples of baroque architecture in the entire Canaries archipelago, with its three-fronted facade and three 24m-high bell towers. The interior is awe-inspiring, with its profusion of carved woodwork, stonework and gorgeous stained glass.