The Iglesia de San Agustín, with its carved wooden ceiling, sits on the northeastern side of Plaza de la Constitución. The magnificent carved altarpiece has effigies of Nuestra Señora de Gracia, San Agustín and Santa Mónica, while other saints are represented in further, smaller shrines along the whitewashed walls.
Iglesia de San Agustín
North Coast Tenerife
10.97 MILES
The cable car provides the easiest way to get up to the peak of El Teide. The views are great – unless a big cloud is covering the peak, in which case you…
Tenerife Espacio de las Artes (TEA)
17.29 MILES
The highlights of this dramatic contemporary building are the architecture, its three galleries and the stunning library downstairs. The galleries display…
17.12 MILES
This magnificent, soaring white wave of an auditorium was designed by the internationally renowned Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava, and delivers…
1.57 MILES
Established in 1788, this magnificent botanical garden has thousands of plant varieties from all over the world and is a delightful place to while away an…
Biblioteca Municipal Central de Santa Cruz de Tenerife
17.29 MILES
This library downstairs at TEA is a design classic, a vast open-plan room with overhanging globular lights, copious natural light, angular lines and a…
21.52 MILES
These astonishing, dark rock cliffs soar sublimely 600m from the ocean, forging a magnificent natural geological spectacle right on the edge of Los…
Mercado de Nuestra Señora de África
17.2 MILES
Dating from 1944, this tantalising market is housed in an eye-catching building that combines a Latin American feel with Moorish-style arches and patios…
Museo de la Naturaleza y el Hombre
17.36 MILES
This brain-bending amalgam of natural science and archaeology is an excellent museum, despite a rather confusing layout. Set inside the former civil…
Nearby North Coast Tenerife attractions
1. Jardínes del Marquesado de la Quinta Roja
0.1 MILES
Also known as the Jardín Victoria, these French-influenced 18th-century gardens cascade in terraces down the hillside and are crowned by a small marble…
0.14 MILES
This church dedicated to St Dominic has beautifully carved doors and a rich Mudéjar ceiling.
3. Museo de Artesanía Iberoamericana
0.16 MILES
Housed in the former Convento de Santo Domingo, this museum explores the cultural relationship between the Canaries and the Americas. Exhibits include a…
0.18 MILES
This small, sweet botanical garden centred around a magnificent drago (dragon) tree was created as a branch of the larger Jardín Botánico in Puerto de la…
0.2 MILES
This magnificent church, located right in the centre of town, dates to 1516, although it was destroyed by earthquakes in 1704 and 1705 and rebuilt in 1768…
0.24 MILES
Once the staple diet of the Guanches, gofio is essentially milled wheat and corn with the consistency of wholegrain flour. At this historic mill you can…
0.24 MILES
This 16th-century mansion is widely considered to be the most representative building constructed in traditional Canary Island style. Particularly…
0.28 MILES
This ornate mansion, dating to 1632, has a sublime setting, with balconies set around a picturesque central courtyard and also decorating the front of the…