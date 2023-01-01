Conscientiously established on a former landfill area, this excellent 12-hectare botanical garden has the most diverse collection of palm trees in Europe, with specimens imported from all over the world. A detailed map leaflet helps in identifying the trees, as does signage. It's a peaceful place for a wander, with strategically placed benches for contemplating the seamless sea views.

The central octagon is a shaded walled space with volcanic rock waterfalls designed to accommodate the more delicate species, including climbing palms from Yucatán.