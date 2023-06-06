North Coast Tenerife

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Landscape with North Tenerife coast on Canary island, Spain

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

The north coast of Tenerife presents an entirely different complexion to the sun-baked, resort-encrusted south coast: geographically, culturally and climatically. A more cultured atmosphere reigns and a greater diversity is present in the landscape. The weather is a bit cooler and more unpredictable, with slightly more rain, though you'll get loads of sun too. Even individual towns enjoy their own microclimates – it can be raining in one town while the sun still shines on an adjacent village.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Risco Belle Aquatic Gardens

    Risco Belle Aquatic Gardens

    Puerto de la Cruz

    This is not just any old garden: step through the entrance and you'll be met by a sweeping lawn punctuated with tables and chairs, tropical plants (birds…

  • Jardín Botánico

    Jardín Botánico

    Puerto de la Cruz

    Established in 1788, this magnificent botanical garden has thousands of plant varieties from all over the world and is a delightful place to while away an…

  • Iglesia de la Concepción

    Iglesia de la Concepción

    North Coast Tenerife

    This magnificent church, located right in the centre of town, dates to 1516, although it was destroyed by earthquakes in 1704 and 1705 and rebuilt in 1768…

  • Casa de los Balcones

    Casa de los Balcones

    North Coast Tenerife

    This ornate mansion, dating to 1632, has a sublime setting, with balconies set around a picturesque central courtyard and also decorating the front of the…

  • Jardínes del Marquesado de la Quinta Roja

    Jardínes del Marquesado de la Quinta Roja

    North Coast Tenerife

    Also known as the Jardín Victoria, these French-influenced 18th-century gardens cascade in terraces down the hillside and are crowned by a small marble…

  • Little train, Loro Parque, Puerto de la Cruz, Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain

    Loro Parque

    Puerto de la Cruz

    Travelling around Tenerife, the Loro Parque flag is so ubiquitous that you could be forgiven for thinking they sponsor the island. Today its animal…

  • Drago Park

    Drago Park

    North Coast Tenerife

    Drago Park contains the pride of the town – a tree said to be the world’s largest and oldest drago (dragon) tree, allegedly here for more than 1000 years …

  • Sitio Litre Garden

    Sitio Litre Garden

    Puerto de la Cruz

    This delightful garden is exquisitely laid out with walkways, fountains, tropical and subtropical plants and flowers, plus the oldest drago tree in town…

View more attractions

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of North Coast Tenerife with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

Go Beyond

North Coast Tenerife and beyond

Beyond North Coast Tenerife