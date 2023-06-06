Overview

The north coast of Tenerife presents an entirely different complexion to the sun-baked, resort-encrusted south coast: geographically, culturally and climatically. A more cultured atmosphere reigns and a greater diversity is present in the landscape. The weather is a bit cooler and more unpredictable, with slightly more rain, though you'll get loads of sun too. Even individual towns enjoy their own microclimates – it can be raining in one town while the sun still shines on an adjacent village.