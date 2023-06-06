Shop
The north coast of Tenerife presents an entirely different complexion to the sun-baked, resort-encrusted south coast: geographically, culturally and climatically. A more cultured atmosphere reigns and a greater diversity is present in the landscape. The weather is a bit cooler and more unpredictable, with slightly more rain, though you'll get loads of sun too. Even individual towns enjoy their own microclimates – it can be raining in one town while the sun still shines on an adjacent village.
Puerto de la Cruz
This is not just any old garden: step through the entrance and you'll be met by a sweeping lawn punctuated with tables and chairs, tropical plants (birds…
Puerto de la Cruz
Established in 1788, this magnificent botanical garden has thousands of plant varieties from all over the world and is a delightful place to while away an…
North Coast Tenerife
This magnificent church, located right in the centre of town, dates to 1516, although it was destroyed by earthquakes in 1704 and 1705 and rebuilt in 1768…
North Coast Tenerife
This ornate mansion, dating to 1632, has a sublime setting, with balconies set around a picturesque central courtyard and also decorating the front of the…
Jardínes del Marquesado de la Quinta Roja
North Coast Tenerife
Also known as the Jardín Victoria, these French-influenced 18th-century gardens cascade in terraces down the hillside and are crowned by a small marble…
Puerto de la Cruz
Travelling around Tenerife, the Loro Parque flag is so ubiquitous that you could be forgiven for thinking they sponsor the island. Today its animal…
North Coast Tenerife
Drago Park contains the pride of the town – a tree said to be the world’s largest and oldest drago (dragon) tree, allegedly here for more than 1000 years …
Puerto de la Cruz
This delightful garden is exquisitely laid out with walkways, fountains, tropical and subtropical plants and flowers, plus the oldest drago tree in town…
