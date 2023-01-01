Drago Park contains the pride of the town – a tree said to be the world’s largest and oldest drago (dragon) tree, allegedly here for more than 1000 years (though it's actually several centuries younger). It may be better described as the world’s largest and oldest Canary Islands drago tree (there are around 40 different species and sub-species of drago trees). You can get a superb photo from the courtyard of restaurant La Casa del Drago next door.

The park is also home to a pretty botanical garden and a so-called Guanche trail, with life-size Guanche figures placed in natural-looking settings around the park, plus a cave with disarmingly lifelike skulls and bones (great for scaring the tots!).