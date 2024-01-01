This charming church is a peaceful haven in Santiago del Teide, with a marble-floored interior emblazoned with red, green and gold.
Iglesia de San Fernando Rey
Tenerife
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
10.72 MILES
The cable car provides the easiest way to get up to the peak of El Teide. The views are great – unless a big cloud is covering the peak, in which case you…
29.16 MILES
La Gomera's prime attraction, the magical, often-misty Parque Nacional de Garajonay extends across 40 sq km of dense, primeval laurisilva forest at the…
18.78 MILES
Established in 1788, this magnificent botanical garden has thousands of plant varieties from all over the world and is a delightful place to while away an…
Basílica de Nuestra Señora de Candelaria
27.44 MILES
This imposing domed church dates from 1959 and sits at the edge of the town centre, overlooking a rocky beach and flanked by a plaza where nine huge…
18.23 MILES
This is not just any old garden: step through the entrance and you'll be met by a sweeping lawn punctuated with tables and chairs, tropical plants (birds…
27.36 MILES
Just past the basilica, steps lead up the right-hand side to the signposted Centro Alfarero de Candelaria, a small and very informative pottery museum,…
18.79 MILES
This magnificent church, located right in the centre of town, dates to 1516, although it was destroyed by earthquakes in 1704 and 1705 and rebuilt in 1768…
Nearby Tenerife attractions
3.66 MILES
For superb views of the Acantilados de los Gigantes head to the end of Calle Tabaiba to a natural lookout point over the marina below, but take care and…
3.77 MILES
This tiny beach of volcanic sand beside Los Gigantes’ port offers a breathtaking view of the Acantilados de los Gigantes to the north.
4.92 MILES
This beach of dark, volcanic sand is excellent for families and sunbathing, and has views over to the island of La Gomera.
5. Parque de la Puerta de Tierra
5.98 MILES
Another rare remnant of Garachico's volcanic activity is in the cute and lovingly well-tended Parque de la Puerta de Tierra, just off Plaza Juan González …
6.03 MILES
Near the Plaza Libertad is the evocative and gorgeous Iglesia de Santa Ana, with a dominating white bell tower, original 16th-century doors, a lovely…
6.03 MILES
This squat stone fortress by the sea was built in the 16th century and contains photos and explanations of the area’s flora and fauna, as well as a…
6.08 MILES
The soul of Garachico is the main Plaza Libertad, with its towering palm trees, heritage buildings, cafe tables and lively atmosphere. Here old men in…