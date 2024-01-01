There is plenty to see at this eclectic museum located in a 16th-century convent with a beautiful cloistered interior. Exhibits range from geology and the island's volcanic history (with multimedia installations) to contemporary sculptures and fascinating early-20th-century photos of the town, complete with resident camels.
Convento de San Francisco
Garachico
Contact
Address
