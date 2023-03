These astonishing, dark rock cliffs soar sublimely 600m from the ocean, forging a magnificent natural geological spectacle right on the edge of Los Gigantes. Try to stop by when the sun sets for added wow factor. The best views of the cliffs are from out at sea (there’s no shortage of companies offering short cruises) and from Playa de los Gigantes.

You can clamber up and along to the end of Calle Tabaiba to a natural lookout point for superb views.