For superb views of the Acantilados de los Gigantes head to the end of Calle Tabaiba to a natural lookout point over the marina below, but take care and exercise caution as the rock is loose here (signs warn against the dangers). Some hikers opt to go along the rough trails that lead down from here to adrenaline-inducing walks along the cliff, but we do not advise you do this unless you are an experienced hiker and are fully aware of the risks involved.