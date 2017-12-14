Welcome to Dominican Republic
The Dominican Republic is one of the Caribbean's most geographically diverse countries, with stunning mountain scenery, desert scrublands, evocative colonial architecture and beaches galore.
Coastal Country
Hundreds of kilometers of coastline define the Dominican Republic (DR) – some of it white-sand beaches shaded by rows of palm trees, other parts lined dramatically with rocky cliffs, wind-swept dunes or serene mangrove lagoons. Whether it’s fishing villages with boats moored along the shores, or indulgent tourist playgrounds with aquamarine waters, the sea is the common denominator. Some of the bays and coves where pirates once roamed are the temporary home of thousands of migrating humpback whales, and form part of an extensive network of parks and preserves safeguarding the country’s natural heritage.
Peaks & Valleys
Beyond the capital, much of the DR is distinctly rural: driving through the vast fertile interior, you’ll see cows and horses grazing alongside the roads, and trucks and burros loaded down with fresh produce. Further inland you’ll encounter vistas reminiscent of the European Alps, rivers carving their way through lush jungle and stunning waterfalls. Four of the five highest peaks in the Caribbean rise above the fertile lowlands surrounding Santiago, and remote deserts stretch through the southwest, giving the DR a physical and cultural complexity not found on other islands.
Past & Present
The country’s roller-coaster past is writ large in the physical design of its towns and cities. Santo Domingo’s Zona Colonial exudes romance with its beautifully restored monasteries and cobblestone streets along which conquistadors once roamed. The crumbling gingerbread homes of Puerto Plata and Santiago remain from more prosperous eras, and scars from decades of misrule are marked by monuments where today people gather to celebrate. New communities have arisen only a few kilometers from the ruins where Christopher Columbus strode and where the indigenous Taíno people left traces of their presence carved onto rock walls.
People & Culture
The social glue of the DR is the all-night merengue that blasts from colmados (combined corner stores and bars), and this is true everywhere from the capital Santo Domingo to crumbling San Pedro de Macoris to Puerto Plata, where waves crash over the Malecón. Dominicans greatly appreciate their down time and really know how to party, as can be seen at Carnival celebrations held throughout the country and at each town's own distinctive fiesta. These events are windows into the culture, so take the chance to join the fun and elaborate feasts.
Dominican Republic activities
Shared Round-Trip Transfer: Punta Cana International Airport
When arriving at the Punta Cana International Airport , have your transfers all ready to go by booking now! After landing, meet your friendly driver at baggage claim, board a comfortable vehicle, and head to your Punta Cana hotel. Sit back, relax and enjoy the convenience of this stress-free airport transfer service that operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. There is no better way for you to efficiently get to and from the airport while in Punta Cana!When making a booking for this shared round-trip transfer between the Punta Cana International Airport and your accommodation, you will need to advise your flight details and your Punta Cana-area hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!
Punta Cana River Horseback Riding and Zipline Tour
After hotel pickup in Punta Cana, saddle up with a horse to suit your skill level—from beginner to advanced rider. Then follow your professional guide on a scenic horseback ride along the Anamuya River, whose natural surroundings provide plenty of photo ops. You’ll have the opportunity to pick up speed if you desire, or just walk or trot; your guide will customize the tour to each rider’s comfort and level of experience. The river travels up a mountain path as it winds its way through a tiny village to a beautiful oasis at a cigar plantation. Stop and grab a cold drink from the bar or sample one of the freshly made cigars rolled right in front of you (own expense). Enjoy a chance to mingle with the locals or just take in the peace and quiet before continuing on horseback to the ranch. If you’ve selected an optional upgrade, practice your herding skills on a cattle drive. (See description below for details.)The fun doesn’t end as you disembark from your horse! Get your adrenaline pumping while you soar back across the river on a safe and fun, double-cable zipline. View the breathtaking landscape from a different perspective as professional guides instruct and assist you through every part of your zipline adventure. You can go as many times as you’d like or descend to level ground to relax.After you’ve worked up an appetite, enjoy an amazing Dominican feast prepared with local recipes, complete with fresh coffee from the ranch. Give your lunch a chance to settle as you work on your tan by the pool or lounge in one of the hammocks. Before return transport to your hotel, take a tour of the ranch and discover the many varieties of plants found here, including cocoa, coffee and vanilla. You’ll observe how cocoa is processed and, of course, enjoy plenty of samples!Optional Upgrade: Horseback ride with a cattle driveAn extension of your ride on the Anamuya River, the cattle drive provides you with the opportunity to help herd cattle or horses the old-fashioned way: on horseback. Practice your cowboy or cowgirl skills as you wrangle the herd along this scenic area. No riding experience is required; your guide shows you everything you need to know for this rare and thrilling experience.
Punta Cana Half-Day Dune Buggy Adventure
After being picked up from your Punta Cana hotel, you'll receive brief safety instructions and rules from your knowledgeable guide. Then, jump inside your dune buggy and get ready to start the adventure of a lifetime! With original VW engines and a 4-speed stick-shift transmission, these vehicles are sure to impress with their speed and agility!The adventure starts as you head out into the Dominican countryside, passing colorful Caribbean houses along the way. Your first stop will be for a real Dominican coffee, ensuring your energy level is high for the rest of your drive!Following the nature path and passing by palm trees and banana plantations, you'll reach an authentic limestone mine. Driving back on a paved road to the villages of La Caiba and Macao, you'll make a stop at a local colmado (grocery store), where you can join local people from the countryside doing their daily shopping. Enjoy snacks and drinks at the colmado then head over to Macao Beach, one of the last natural beaches in the Dominican Republic.Drive along the white sand and enjoy breathtaking views of the beach and ocean. If there's time, you'll stop for a quick dip in the ocean before returning back to Punta Cana! Please note: dune buggies have manual transmissions and operate with a 4-speed stick shift. No training is available and drivers must know how to drive a manual transmission.
Shared Round-Trip Transfer: Puerto Plata International Airport
Book your round-trip transfer between the airport and your Puerto Plata-area hotel and enjoy a stress-free way to start and end your vacation! When you arrive in Puerto Plata, avoid the stress and confusion of trying to find your way around a new city after a long flight. Instead, relax and let your professional driver get you to your hotel in comfort. Enjoy the convenience of a professional transfer service while you sit back, relax and enjoy the ride!When making a booking for this shared round-trip, you will need to advise your flight details and your hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!
Punta Cana Sailing and Snorkeling Tour
After arriving at the designated meeting point, you will board a beautiful 34-foot sailing catamaran and set sail through the shallow waters of Punta Cana. You will be taken to the natural reserve of Cabeza De Toro near Cabo Engaño for some time snorkeling with hundreds of colorful tropical fish. After snorkeling, the boat will sail very close to shore so you can enjoy the beautiful sights of untouched beaches without hotels. Then, the boat will anchor at a sand bar with waist deep water where the crew will serve drinks from a floating bar while you chill out. After spending time at the sand bar, you will board the boat and enjoy a relaxing ride back.
Parasailing, Shark, Catamaran, Snorkeling from Punta Cana
After pickup from your Punta Cana hotel, you will arrive at the beach where you will get on board one of the most beautiful catamarans in Punta Cana. Between shallow clear waters and the warm tropical temperature, you’ll go on a fascinating tour by the coast of Punta Cana-Bávaro Beach. The first stop is in the snorkeling site. There, under the supervision of our professional divers, you will be able to observe stunning coral reefs and feel numerous colorful fish. After enjoying this marine show will be the second stop; you'll head to a marine park inhabited by gentle giants, the harmless sharks and sting rays. You'll get to experience the thrill of touching and stroking these marine animals. It’ll be a special moment for candid shots. This will all occur under the supervision of the professional divers, who are ready to answer any of your questions. Experience the excitement of the crystal clear waters of the Caribbean coast! At the third stop and with the sound of the waves gently lapping the shore, continue sailing to reach a fantastic and refreshing natural pool. Its is ideal for a swim or just enjoying with a cold beer in hand. There will be a floating bar with refreshing drinks available while the DJ enchants you with his/her musical vibes. Experience the excitement of the crystal clear waters in the ocean with games, drinks and entertainment. Starting from the Cortesito Beach in a speed boat between crystal clear, shallow waters and warm tropical temperature we will take you to the parasiling boat . After a safety overview, take off on your parasailing adventure. You will begin to slowly take off and gain altitude to see the different wonders of the fascinating coast of Cortesito Bavaro. It is a parachute flight 500 feet high where you will enjoy the dazzle seascape, the beautiful coast of the beach and breathtaking aerial views of coral reefs. It is definitely one of the most amazing and exciting activities to enjoy in Punta Cana.After the unforgettable day ends, you will sail back towards the marina. Afterwards, feel free to pass by the souvenir shop to pick up a trinket to remember the tour. Finally, return to your hotel. After being picked up at your hotel, you'll be taken to the Marina located in the Cortesito.