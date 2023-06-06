Bávaro & Punta Cana

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Huts on beach, Bavaro Beach, Dominican Republic

Getty Images/F1online RM

Overview

It wouldn’t be out of line to equate the eastern coast of the Dominican Republic as a sort of sea and sun Disneyland – after all, it is here where the all-inclusive resorts snatch up broad swaths of cinematic beaches faster than the real estate agents can get the sun-soaked sands on the market. The beaches along the coastline from Punta Cana to Uvero Alto rival those anywhere else in the Caribbean, both in terms of their soft, white texture and their warm aquamarine waters. Despite a lack of restraint on development in the area, the resorts and beaches here still manage to offer an idyllic Caribbean seascape for a seemingly endless crowd of sunseekers.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Ojos Indígenas Ecological Park & Reserve

    Ojos Indígenas Ecological Park & Reserve

    Bávaro & Punta Cana

    Though development may eventually cover every inch of the Dominican coastline, for now there are still large areas of pristine coastal plains and mangrove…

View more attractions

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

Days on the beach at Punta Cana are a key part of a trip to the Dominican Republic, but there's lots more to see. Here are the top things to do.

Read article

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Bávaro & Punta Cana

Filter by interest:

02.04.2023 Dominican Republic Punta Cana Annual Carnival.; Shutterstock ID 2258780097; purchase_order:65050 - Digital Destinations and Articles; job:Online Editorial; client: 12 best things to do in Punta Cana; other:Joe Bindloss 2258780097

Activities

The 12 best things to do in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Feb 14, 2025 • 11 min read

Read more articles