Puerto Plata

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Saint Phillip fort, Puerto Plata, Dominican republic - guerite

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

Squeezed between a towering mountain and the ocean is this working port town, the oldest city on the north coast and possibly the prettiest in the country. Wander the Malecón or the downtown streets surrounding the Parque Central and you'll see that significant revitalization efforts, meant to impress an influx of Carnival cruise ship passengers, have replaced what was until recently a palpable feeling of neglect. Intermingled with run-of-the-mill shops are the once-opulent, often technicolor homes built by wealthy German tobacco merchants in the 1870s. Several restaurants are worth a visit, as are a few interesting museums, and one wonderful bed and breakfast. The cable car ride to the nearby bluff, if not clouded over, offers panoramic views.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Casa Museo General Gregorio Luperón

    Casa Museo General Gregorio Luperón

    Puerto Plata

    The life and times of native-born son and independence leader Gregorio Luperón are impressively fleshed out inside this beautifully restored, pale-green,…

  • Teleférico

    Teleférico

    Puerto Plata

    A cable car takes visitors to the top of the enormous flat-topped Pico Isabel de Torres. On clear days there are spectacular views of the city and…

  • Fuerte de San Felipe

    Fuerte de San Felipe

    Puerto Plata

    Located right on the bay, at the western end of the Malecón, the fort is the only remnant of Puerto Plata’s early colonial days. Built in the mid-16th…

  • Galería de Ambar

    Galería de Ambar

    Puerto Plata

    Despite its unfortunate location, housed in a rundown office-like building, there are informative exhibits on the history of amber mining in the DR as…

  • Malecón

    Malecón

    Puerto Plata

    The completely paved Malecón (also known as Av General Luperón and Av Circunvalación Norte) runs along the shore. There are a handful of restaurants, as…

  • Museo del Ambar Dominicano

    Museo del Ambar Dominicano

    Puerto Plata

    The colonial-era building houses a collection of amber exhibits. These exhibits include valuable pieces with such rare inclusions as a small 50-million…

  • Iglesia San Felipe

    Iglesia San Felipe

    Puerto Plata

    This twin-steepled church was completely renovated following a devastating hurricane in 1988. Check out the small but beautiful Italian stained-glass…

  • Brugal Rum Plant

    Brugal Rum Plant

    Puerto Plata

    The country's most famous rum distillery offers 30-minute tours from a 2nd-floor gangway, during which visitors learn the history and process of rum…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Puerto Plata

Wildlife & Nature

Are you brave enough to jump down 27 waterfalls in the Dominican Republic?

Aug 11, 2018 • 2 min read

Read more articles

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Puerto Plata