The country's most famous rum distillery offers 30-minute tours from a 2nd-floor gangway, during which visitors learn the history and process of rum-making, from sugarcane farming to bottling. At the end, everybody gets to sample the goods, and of course bottles are available for purchase.
Brugal Rum Plant
Puerto Plata
21.76 MILES
This large, modern museum, built with the tobacco wealth of the León Jimenez family, is a world-class institution with an impressive collection of…
Casa Museo General Gregorio Luperón
1.91 MILES
The life and times of native-born son and independence leader Gregorio Luperón are impressively fleshed out inside this beautifully restored, pale-green,…
2.73 MILES
A cable car takes visitors to the top of the enormous flat-topped Pico Isabel de Torres. On clear days there are spectacular views of the city and…
2.41 MILES
Located right on the bay, at the western end of the Malecón, the fort is the only remnant of Puerto Plata’s early colonial days. Built in the mid-16th…
16.51 MILES
The famous caves of Parque Nacional El Choco are ensconced in the foothills of the Cordillera Septentrional, among 77 sq km of pastureland, lagoon, jungle…
Monumento a los Héroes de la Restauración de la República
22.69 MILES
On a hill at the eastern end of the downtown area, this monument is Santiago’s most recognizable sight, featuring a large bronze Angel de La Paz statue at…
20.79 MILES
This is the oldest and most prestigious cigar factory in the country, with a brand-new showroom and personable tour guides. Exhibits in the showroom…
14.47 MILES
Four kilometers west of town. The place to go for surfing, though top windsurfers and kitesurfers sometimes come to take advantage of the larger waves…
