Brugal Rum Plant

Puerto Plata

The country's most famous rum distillery offers 30-minute tours from a 2nd-floor gangway, during which visitors learn the history and process of rum-making, from sugarcane farming to bottling. At the end, everybody gets to sample the goods, and of course bottles are available for purchase.

