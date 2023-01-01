La Aurora Parque Industrial

This is the oldest and most prestigious cigar factory in the country, with a brand-new showroom and personable tour guides. Exhibits in the showroom explain the process, from planting tobacco seeds all the way to rolling the cigar, and the tour includes time in the factory itself, watching employees puffing cigars over their work stations.

Eventually you'll have the opportunity to sample the goods in a low-pressure sale situation. People sensitive to smoke probably won't be interested in a cigar tour anyway, but take note that the fumes in the factory can make even smokers a little lightheaded.