The second you step out of your vehicle into the aroma bubble of Sendero del Cacao you'll feel transported to a tropical, outdoor Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory. Jolly employees know they're lucky to work here; they run super fun, informative two-hour tours (in Spanish, English and French) of this picturesque working plantation, including demonstrations of the entire process. Tours end with a large lunch.

With your own vehicle, it’s only a 15-minute drive from San Francisco de Macoris. The gift shop is a must-visit, for the traditional bolas de cacao (crude chocolate balls used to make hot chocolate), as well as more refined bar chocolate of various strength.