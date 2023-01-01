The home of Patria, Minerva and María Mirabal, sisters who were assassinated by agents of dictator Rafael Trujillo in 1960 because of their opposition to his regime, has been turned into a time-capsule museum. Everything in the rooms is presented as if the sisters just left; even the garments they were wearing when they were killed are displayed. Admission includes a guided tour (in Spanish only). The house is east of Moca and around 4km east of the town of Salcedo.

If navigating here using GPS, be sure to enter Casa Museo Hermanas Mirabal as your destination, rather than Museo Hermanas Mirabal. The latter will deliver you to a nearby high school.