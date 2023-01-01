Salto de Jimenoa Dos

Generally referred to as Salto Jimenoa, this waterfall's appeal consists in the views only, as the bathing pools at the foot of the 40m cascade are fenced off. From the parking area, it's a 500m walk over a series of suspension bridges and trails flanked by densely forested canyon walls. The turnoff to the falls is 4km northwest of Jarabacoa on the road to the Duarte Hwy.

You’ll reach a major fork in the road with a large bank of signs; the falls are to the right. From there, a paved road leads 6km past a golf course to the parking lot.

These falls were closed at time of research; flooding washed out the suspension bridge a number of years ago and no one seems in any hurry to get it fixed. Ask in town before setting off.