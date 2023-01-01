Aguas Blancas

This breathtaking waterfall, reputedly the largest in the Greater Antilles, is a scenic but extremely rough 16km drive from Constanza (you'll need a 4WD). The falls – one cascade in three sections – crash 135m down a sheer cliff into a pool of clear blue and extremely cold water. Because you don't get a full view until you're close up after a walk through a tight canopy of jungle, the approach feels dramatic.

Turn north at the Isla gas station and continue past Colonia Japonésa. Rather than organize your own vehicle, note that many hotels can take you there for around RD$3000 (for up to five people). The way through the mountains passes by a couple of extremely poor communities of Haitian and Dominican farm workers.