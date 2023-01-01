Salto de Baiguate

In a lush canyon, Baiguate is not as visually impressive as the other waterfalls in the area, but it’s the most accessible for swimming. A lovely 300m trail cut out of the canyon wall leads there from the parking lot – canyoning trips end here with a rappel down the falls.

To get there, take Calle El Carmen east out of Jarabacoa for 3km until you see a sign for the waterfalls on the right-hand side of the road. From there, a badly rutted dirt road, which at one point is crossed by a shallow creek, leads 3km to the parking lot.