Monumento a los Héroes de la Restauración de la República

On a hill at the eastern end of the downtown area, this monument is Santiago’s most recognizable sight, featuring a large bronze Angel de La Paz statue at the very top. The boxy, eight-story edifice was originally built by dictator Rafael Trujillo to celebrate himself, but it was rededicated after his assassination to honor the Dominican soldiers who fought the final war of independence against Spain. The site's upper floors house a museum with exhibits on Dominican history.

Large bronze statues of the generals gaze down upon Santiago from the steps. Large groups of uniformed primary-school kids visit often, and joggers train on the steps around dusk.