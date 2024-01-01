Built in the late 17th century, the Fortaleza San Luis operated as a military stronghold until the 1970s, when it was converted into a prison. Renovated in 2004, it now houses a small museum, with an emphasis on Dominican military history, including rusty weapons and a collection of 20th-century tanks and artillery.
