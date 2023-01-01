Parque Nacional José del Carmen Ramírez

Established in 1958 to adjoin Parque Nacional Armando Bermúdez, the less-visited Ramírez park's 764 sq km spans three provinces and includes Pico Duarte, the highest peak in the Caribbean at 3098m. Wildlife abound, including wild hogs and snakes, but birdwatching is especially good here: species include the Hispaniolan parakeet, the Hispaniolan parrot, and the black-throated blue warbler. It's possible to approach Pico Duarte from this park for a less-crowded ascent.

Pay the entrance fee at the ranger station in La Ciénaga de Manabao.