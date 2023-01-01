Sometimes referred to as ‘the Stonehenge of the Dominican Republic,’ this pre-Colombian site – one of the few in the Antilles – doesn't quite live up to the hype. El Corral de los Indios is composed of a large, circular clearing containing a 1.5m-long gray stone with a face carved on one end (allegedly no one has ever been able to move it). The site is said to have originally consisted of two concentric circles around the center.

One theory is that this was a ceremonial place for the Caonabo and Anacaona Indians as well as an astronomical instrument. Today the only thing surrounding the center is a football field with some grazing horses. The site is 5km north of Calle Independencia.