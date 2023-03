This remote park begins around 17km southeast of Constanza. Las Pirámides, a monument marking the geographic center of the DR, is 46km away. The area records the coldest temperatures in the country, sometimes reaching -8°C during the night, and at 2438m it's the highest plain in the Caribbean. In theory, you can drive all the way from here to San José de Ocoa, around 90km south (though you might need a military vehicle).