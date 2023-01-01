Reserva Cientifica Loma Quita Espuela

The dense vegetation of this remote countryside, and the difficulty traveling through it, gave the reserve its name: the Mountain of the Missing Spur (a cowboy's spur was presumably pulled off by a recalcitrant bush). The area is also home to the island's largest remaining rainforest, as well as loads of other endemic species, many on the verge of extinction.

A guide is mandatory to access the park; tours can be arrange through the Fundación Loma Quita Espuela.

The reserve is accessibly only with a 4WD, on a rough road 15km northeast of San Francisco de Macoris.