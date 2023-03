Located about 1km east of town, this small, peaceful bay with tawny sand, almond trees and towering palms is a good place to spend an afternoon. Food stands are near the entrance. The easiest way to get here is to take a guagua (local bus; RD$30) or a motoconcho (motorcycle taxi; RD$100) to the turnoff, from which it’s a 200m walk down a rocky access road past a goat farm to the beach.

It's a small, peaceful bay (weekends can be crowded and loud with car radios pumping out merengue).