Monumento Natural Cabo Francés Viejo

North Coast

A petite monument at just 5-sq-km, Cabo Francés Viejo comprises sheer cliffs, three lighthouses (the oldest of which is over 150 years old), reefs and beautiful Playa El Bréton. Look for the turnoff after the Restaurant Cabo Mar, about 7km after Playa Preciosa.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Playa Grande

    Playa Grande

    4.93 MILES

    A long, broad, tawny beach with aquamarine water on one side and a thick fringe of palm trees on the other. Stark white cliffs jut out into the ocean in…

  • Playa Los Mino

    Playa Los Mino

    9.43 MILES

    This sweet little stretch of sand must be one of the DR's best village beaches, easily accessible from the road under Bahía Blanca. White sand, a green…

  • Playa La Entrada

    Playa La Entrada

    8.96 MILES

    Playa Entrada is one of the longest, most picture-postcard-worthy beaches in the country. Privacy is easy to come by. A couple of informal shacks sell…

  • Reserva Cientifica Loma Quita Espuela

    Reserva Cientifica Loma Quita Espuela

    26.18 MILES

    The dense vegetation of this remote countryside, and the difficulty traveling through it, gave the reserve its name: the Mountain of the Missing Spur (a…

  • Laguna Gri-Gri

    Laguna Gri-Gri

    9.29 MILES

    This lagoon at the northern end of Calle Duarte is fairly picturesque, with a dozen or more boatmen offering hour-long tours (US$50 for up to seven people…

  • Playa Caletón

    Playa Caletón

    8.78 MILES

    Located about 1km east of town, this small, peaceful bay with tawny sand, almond trees and towering palms is a good place to spend an afternoon. Food…

  • Playa Preciosa

    Playa Preciosa

    4.28 MILES

    Only 25m down a path leaving from just in front of Playa Grande's bathrooms is this spectacular stretch of sand. Pounded by serious waves and some…

  • Playa El Bréton

    Playa El Bréton

    0.27 MILES

    Playa El Bréton, within Monumento Natural Cabo Francés Viejo, has excellent snorkeling.

