Only 25m down a path leaving from just in front of Playa Grande's bathrooms is this spectacular stretch of sand. Pounded by serious waves and some undertow, few attempt to play in the surf. Those who do – typically surfers at dawn – do so for the thrill. Some of the narrow beach is covered during high tide.
Playa Preciosa
North Coast
