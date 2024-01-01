Playa El Bréton, within Monumento Natural Cabo Francés Viejo, has excellent snorkeling.
Playa El Bréton
North Coast
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
4.83 MILES
A long, broad, tawny beach with aquamarine water on one side and a thick fringe of palm trees on the other. Stark white cliffs jut out into the ocean in…
9.26 MILES
This sweet little stretch of sand must be one of the DR's best village beaches, easily accessible from the road under Bahía Blanca. White sand, a green…
8.78 MILES
Playa Entrada is one of the longest, most picture-postcard-worthy beaches in the country. Privacy is easy to come by. A couple of informal shacks sell…
Reserva Cientifica Loma Quita Espuela
25.92 MILES
The dense vegetation of this remote countryside, and the difficulty traveling through it, gave the reserve its name: the Mountain of the Missing Spur (a…
9.12 MILES
This lagoon at the northern end of Calle Duarte is fairly picturesque, with a dozen or more boatmen offering hour-long tours (US$50 for up to seven people…
8.62 MILES
Located about 1km east of town, this small, peaceful bay with tawny sand, almond trees and towering palms is a good place to spend an afternoon. Food…
4.19 MILES
Only 25m down a path leaving from just in front of Playa Grande's bathrooms is this spectacular stretch of sand. Pounded by serious waves and some…
Monumento Natural Cabo Francés Viejo
0.27 MILES
A petite monument at just 5-sq-km, Cabo Francés Viejo comprises sheer cliffs, three lighthouses (the oldest of which is over 150 years old), reefs and…
