Playa Sosúa is the main beach, and practically a city within a city. Located on a crescent-shaped bay with calm, turquoise waters, this narrowing (due to erosion) stretch of sand is backed by palm trees and a seemingly endless row of souvenir vendors, restaurants, bars and even manicurists. The crowds of Dominican families and long-term visitors staying in local hotels and condos make this lively beach a great place for people-watching.

Snorkel gear is available for rent (two hours RD$400, includes life jacket and bread for the fish). Israeli flags lining the entrance point to Sosúa's legacy as a haven for Jews fleeing Nazi Germany.