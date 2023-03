An ordinary and wide patch of brownish-yellow sand (no shade) lapped by calm waters, Playa Alicia has steadily grown and been 'replenished' since its creation nearly a decade ago. Whether this has been done in an environmentally sound manner is disputed. Steps leading down to the beach can be found at the end of Calle Dr Rosen in Parque Mirador Sur, a small paved plaza with benches and a cafe kiosk.