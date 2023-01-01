The famous caves of Parque Nacional El Choco are ensconced in the foothills of the Cordillera Septentrional, among 77 sq km of pastureland, lagoon, jungle, freshwater springs and rolling hills. The stunning, privately managed caves are walking distance from town, and can be visited during a 1½-hour tour. Bring a swimsuit – the crystal-stalactite caves 25m below the surface offer two opportunities to swim in small clear pools, provided the guide can still see you with his flashlight.

The park also offers several other activities, including a boat ride on the lagoon (US$20 per person) a 2½-hour guided hike (US$40 per person), horseback riding (US$40 per person) and birdwatching treks (US$40).