Overview

This one-time fishing and farming hamlet is now the adventure-sports capital of the country, booming with condos and new development. You’ll find a friendly, slightly raucous beach town, with great independent accommodations, and a beach dining experience second to none (not to mention the best winds and waves on the island). Cabarete is an ideal spot to base yourself for exploring the area – you’re within two hours’ drive of the best that the coast has to offer, and if you want to go surfing, or windsurfing, or kitesurfing, heck, you don’t even need to leave town. You’ll hear a babble of five or six languages as you walk Cabarete’s single street, where the majority of the hotels, restaurants and shops are located.