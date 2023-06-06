Shop
This one-time fishing and farming hamlet is now the adventure-sports capital of the country, booming with condos and new development. You’ll find a friendly, slightly raucous beach town, with great independent accommodations, and a beach dining experience second to none (not to mention the best winds and waves on the island). Cabarete is an ideal spot to base yourself for exploring the area – you’re within two hours’ drive of the best that the coast has to offer, and if you want to go surfing, or windsurfing, or kitesurfing, heck, you don’t even need to leave town. You’ll hear a babble of five or six languages as you walk Cabarete’s single street, where the majority of the hotels, restaurants and shops are located.
Cabarete
The famous caves of Parque Nacional El Choco are ensconced in the foothills of the Cordillera Septentrional, among 77 sq km of pastureland, lagoon, jungle…
Cabarete
Four kilometers west of town. The place to go for surfing, though top windsurfers and kitesurfers sometimes come to take advantage of the larger waves…
Cabarete
On the western downwind side of Playa Cabarete, and so named because of all the beginner windsurfers and kitesurfers who don’t yet know how to tack upwind…
Cabarete
Main beach in front of town. Ideal for watching windsurfing, though the very best windsurfers are well offshore at the reef line. Look for them performing…
Cabarete
Two kilometers west of town. A sight to behold on windy days, when scores of kiters of all skill levels negotiate huge sails and 30m lines amid the waves…
