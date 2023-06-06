Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sosúa by day and Sosúa by night are two different creatures. When the sun is out, the beach and calm bay are pleasant for swimming and attract a broad swath of Dominicans, foreigners and families alike. When evening comes, the place becomes what locals refer to as 'so-sewer.' The inescapable fact, despite the mayor's efforts otherwise, is that Sosúa is known for sex tourism. Bars fill up with Dominican and Haitian sex workers and those who wish to engage them. Men can expect to be accosted and propositioned.
Sosúa
Playa Sosúa is the main beach, and practically a city within a city. Located on a crescent-shaped bay with calm, turquoise waters, this narrowing (due to…
Museo de la Comunidad Judía de Sosúa
Sosúa
This museum has exhibits with Spanish and English text describing the Jewish presence in the DR. At the multinational Evian conference in 1938 the DR was…
Sosúa
An ordinary and wide patch of brownish-yellow sand (no shade) lapped by calm waters, Playa Alicia has steadily grown and been 'replenished' since its…