Pitch-perfect Playa Rincón, with soft, nearly white sand and multihued water good for swimming, stretches an uninterrupted 3km – enough for every day-tripper to claim their own piece of real estate. There's a small stream at the far western end, which is great for a quick freshwater dip at the end of your visit, and a backdrop of thick palm forest. Several restaurants serve seafood dishes and rent beach chairs, making this a great place to spend the entire day.

Most people arrive by boat; the standard option is to leave Las Galeras around 9am and be picked up at 4pm – it’s around 20 minutes each way. Asoldega runs vaguely fixed-price return trips for RD$2500 (RD$800 per person with four or more people).

All but the last 3km of the road to the beach has been recently resurfaced, but even the unpaved section is passable in any vehicle, except after particularly heavy rain. The turnoff, not clearly marked, is 6km south of Las Galeras on the road to Samaná (it's around 19km in total from the center of town). A round-trip taxi, including waiting time (9am to 5pm), is RD$3000. Motoconchos (motorcycle taxis) will get you there for RD$1200 return.

One downside: an awful lot of flotsam and jetsam lies uncollected along the sands. Some historians say that it’s here, not on Playa las Flechas, that Columbus and his crew landed.