'Mouth of the Devil’ is an impressive vent or blowhole, where waves rush up a natural channel and blast out of a hole in the rocks. Car or motorcycle is the best way to get here – look for an unmarked dirt road 7km south of town and about 100m beyond the well-marked turnoff to Playa Rincón. Follow the road east for about 8km, then walk the last 100m or so.

Because of past robberies along the road to Boca del Diablo, police officers on motorbikes wait just off the highway to escort any visitors all the way to the coast.