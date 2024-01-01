El Museo de las Ballenas

Península de Samaná

The little-visited, old fashioned Whale Museum is housed in a dilapidated building south of the center. It won't tell you more than you'll get on a whale-watching tour, but if you're in town outside the whale season – or don't have time for a tour – you might want to pop in for a primer.

