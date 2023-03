Playa Frontón boasts some of the area’s best snorkeling. Apparently it’s also popular with drug smugglers and Dominicans braving the Mona Passage on their way to Puerto Rico. Trails lead to the beach, but it's easy to get lost, so hire a local guide – contact Karin at La Hacienda – or, preferably, come by boat: Asoldega charges about RD$3000 to Playa Frontón (RD$1000 per person with four or more).