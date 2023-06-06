Shop
The road to this small fishing community 28km northeast of Samaná ends at the beach. So does everything else, metaphorically speaking. One of the great pleasures of a stay here is losing all perspective on the world beyond – even the beautiful and isolated outlying beaches seem far away. By all means succumb to the temptation to do nothing more than lie around your bungalow or while the day away at a restaurant. But – if you summon the will to resist – Las Galeras offers a variety of land- and water-based activities.
Las Galeras
Pitch-perfect Playa Rincón, with soft, nearly white sand and multihued water good for swimming, stretches an uninterrupted 3km – enough for every day…
'Mouth of the Devil’ is an impressive vent or blowhole, where waves rush up a natural channel and blast out of a hole in the rocks. Car or motorcycle is…
Playa Frontón boasts some of the area’s best snorkeling. Apparently it’s also popular with drug smugglers and Dominicans braving the Mona Passage on their…
Better than the beach in town, Playita (Little Beach) is easy to get to on foot or by motoconcho (motorcycle taxi). It’s a stretch of tannish sand and…
Playa Madama is a small beach framed by high bluffs at the edge of the country; keep in mind there’s not much sunlight here in the afternoon.
