A getaway from a getaway, the appropriately named Playa Bonita (Pretty Beach) is only a few kilometers west of Las Terrenas. It's not without imperfections – the half-moon-shaped beach is fairly steep and narrow, and parts are strewn with palm-tree detritus. However, backed by a handful of pleasant hotels, it's an enticing, peaceful spot. Playa Bonita is reachable along a paved road that turns off from Calle Fabio Abreu in Las Terrenas. A taxi here costs US$15, by motoconcho (motorcycle taxi) RD$200.

Surfers and bodyboarders hit the waves around the eastern part of the beach near Calle Van der Horst.

In theory it’s possible to walk from Playa Bonita to Las Terrenas via a coastal dirt/mud trail, but it requires clambering over a steep pitch, and some water wading. There are usually a few motoconchos at the beach in high season when you’re ready to return, but it’s best to set out before nightfall and/or make other arrangements in low season.