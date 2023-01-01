Museo Memorial de la Resistencia Dominicana

For those interested in the details of one of the darkest periods of Dominican history, this austere memorial honors Dominicans who fought against the brutal regime of dictator Rafael Trujillo. 'El Chivo' (the goat) ruled with an iron fist from 1930 until 1961, touting his own greatness and wiping out some 50,000 political dissenters. The museum features torture-center replicas and 160,000 photographs, films and other objects belonging to resistance fighters. Admission includes an audio guide (English or Spanish).