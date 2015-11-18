Capri Cruise from Amalfi, Praiano, or Positano

Head to the Positano, Praiano or Amalfi port in the morning, and board your 33-foot (10-meter) boat. Then sit back, relax and enjoy a drink as your expert captain navigates your boat away from the Amalfi Coast.When the picturesque seaside villages that dot this famous stretch of coastline slip from your view, stare out to sea and admire the private islands and natural reserve of Li Galli in the sea around you. Cross the southern end of the Bay of Naples toward Capri, and circumnavigate the chic little island, enjoying several stops along the way.Use the stops to swim and snorkel in various coves and lagoons, snap photos of the famous Faraglioni rock formations and learn a bit about the island from your captain. Look out for Casa Malaparte, the Punta Carena lighthouse and Marina Piccola, a docking spot for luxury yachts. Stop to visit the popular Blue Grotto, once the private bathhouse of Roman Emperor Tiberius, if you wish. The entrance fee is at your own expense, but the incredible colors of the lagoon make the expense worthwhile. Disembark at the main port of Capri and enjoy roughly four hours of free time to explore the island independently. Listen to recommendations and directions from your captain for local sights, activities and restaurants. Perhaps stroll through the gardens of Villa San Michele, visit the terraced Gardens of Augustus, ride the chairlift up to Mt Solaro or explore the area of Anacapri — it's up to you. All entrance fees, activities and food on the island are at your own expense.After your time on Capri, reboard your boat and make your return journey back to the Amalfi Coast. Pass the marine park of Punta Campanella and stop to swim and snorkel again in a pretty bay in the area of Nerano. Finally, arrive back in Positano, Praiano or Amalfi in the early evening.