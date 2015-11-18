Welcome to The Amalfi Coast
Its string of fabled towns read like a Hollywood cast list. There's jet-set favourite Positano, a pastel-coloured cascade of chic boutiques, spritz-sipping pin-ups and sun-kissed sunbathers. Further east, ancient Amalfi lures with its Arabic-Norman cathedral, while mountaintop Ravello stirs hearts with its cultured villas and Wagnerian connection. To the west lies Amalfi Coast gateway Sorrento, a handsome cliff-top resort that has miraculously survived the onslaught of package tourism.
Turquoise seas and postcard-perfect piazzas aside, the region is home to some of Italy's finest hotels and restaurants. It's also one of the country's top spots for hiking, with well-marked trails providing the chance to escape the star-struck coastal crowds.
The Amalfi Coast activities
Sorrento Farm Tour with Tastings, Pizza Making, and Limoncello
After a pickup from your Sorrento hotel in the morning (or afternoon), start your day with a visit to a local farm, Limoneto Storico 1894. Enjoy a walking tour of the citrus and olive groves, and learn about the farm’s history, production and traditional farming techniques. Then, head to the tasting room to sample the farm’s fresh products: lemonade, sliced lemons with sugar, fresh-pressed extra virgin olive oil and lemon and orange oil on homemade bread.Your next stop is Il Turziello cheese factory to watch a demonstration on how to make treccia (braided mozzarella-like cheese) and caciotta (a soft and mild regional cheese). Enjoy a tasting of fresh provolone with salami, accompanied by a glass of wine. After teasing your palate, it’s time for some classic Italian pizza. Head to Da Francesco restaurant, in the historical center of Schiazzano, for a hands-on pizza-making class. Learn how to make a typical Neapolitan pizza, and then sink your teeth into your creation, followed by homemade dessert and coffee.Back at Limoneto Storico 1894, top off your gastronomic journey with fresh limoncello, the quintessential Italian liqueur. You’ll even learn the family recipe! With a satisfied belly, relax on the journey back to your hotel.
Small-Group Capri Day Cruise from Sorrento
After a morning pickup from your Sorrento hotel, arrive at the dock to meet your skipper and board your traditional wooden boat. Set off along the gaping Gulf of Naples toward the stunning island of Capri, known for its colorful harbors, whitewashed lanes, chic boutiques and hilltop vistas over the gulf.Enjoy a sandwich and drinks on board, and pause at Marciano or Mitigliano to swim and snorkel with your provided snorkel gear. Then skirt around the island to see interesting caves, grottos and rock formations such as the White Grotto, the Natural Arch, the Green Grotto, Punta Carena Lighthouse, the Blue Grotto and the famous Faraglioni rocks.Dock on the island and enjoy three hours of free time to explore at your leisure. Go cafe hopping, sip drinks in the main square or visit impressive sights such as Villa San Michele and the hilltop Gardens of Augustus, terracing down to the sea. All food, drinks, activities and entrance fees are your own expense.After your time on Capri, board the boat and bask in the Mediterranean sun on the ride back to Sorrento.
Amalfi Coast Day Trip from Sorrento
Meet your expert guide and air-conditioned coach outside your centrally located Sorrento hotel, or at a nearby prearranged location if the coach is unable to access the front of your hotel.With over 40 miles (64km) of breathtaking vistas of the turquoise Mediterranean Sea from one side of the coach and endless lemon groves and pastel villas from the other, sit back and relax as you travel smoothly along the coastal roads.Marvel as you approach Positano, the first stop of your tour. Built up against the mountainside and stretching down to sea level, the village’s buildings slip toward the rocky coastline, almost cascading into the sea like a waterfall. Enjoy the postcard-perfect views and spend a few minutes taking photos before returning to the coach.Next, arrive in Amalfi and enjoy some free time to soak up the sights at your leisure. Visit the magnificent 9th-century Amalfi Cathedral that stands dominant in the main square, or wander through the winding streets to browse the many shops that line them. Alternatively, enjoy an optional boat ride (own expense) from the port to Conca dei Marini, Maiori and Minori.Your final stop of the tour is in the town of Ravello. Enjoy unparalleled views of the coastline, with views of Minori and Maiori, from this charming little town. Enjoy a visit to Villa Rufolo, a 13th-century villa with beautiful cascading gardens and exquisite views.Your tour then concludes back at your Sorrento hotel in the afternoon.
Capri Cruise from Amalfi, Praiano, or Positano
Head to the Positano, Praiano or Amalfi port in the morning, and board your 33-foot (10-meter) boat. Then sit back, relax and enjoy a drink as your expert captain navigates your boat away from the Amalfi Coast.When the picturesque seaside villages that dot this famous stretch of coastline slip from your view, stare out to sea and admire the private islands and natural reserve of Li Galli in the sea around you. Cross the southern end of the Bay of Naples toward Capri, and circumnavigate the chic little island, enjoying several stops along the way.Use the stops to swim and snorkel in various coves and lagoons, snap photos of the famous Faraglioni rock formations and learn a bit about the island from your captain. Look out for Casa Malaparte, the Punta Carena lighthouse and Marina Piccola, a docking spot for luxury yachts. Stop to visit the popular Blue Grotto, once the private bathhouse of Roman Emperor Tiberius, if you wish. The entrance fee is at your own expense, but the incredible colors of the lagoon make the expense worthwhile. Disembark at the main port of Capri and enjoy roughly four hours of free time to explore the island independently. Listen to recommendations and directions from your captain for local sights, activities and restaurants. Perhaps stroll through the gardens of Villa San Michele, visit the terraced Gardens of Augustus, ride the chairlift up to Mt Solaro or explore the area of Anacapri — it's up to you. All entrance fees, activities and food on the island are at your own expense.After your time on Capri, reboard your boat and make your return journey back to the Amalfi Coast. Pass the marine park of Punta Campanella and stop to swim and snorkel again in a pretty bay in the area of Nerano. Finally, arrive back in Positano, Praiano or Amalfi in the early evening.
Full-Day Amalfi Coast Experience from Sorrento
Following a morning pickup at your Sorrento hotel, hop aboard your comfortable coach and head out to the Amalfi Coast. Along the way, stop to capture the beautiful landscapes on camera and admire sweeping views over the pretty coastline. On arrival in Positano — your first stop of the day — enjoy an hour’s free time to explore the little town at your leisure. Discover colorful buildings cascading down to the sea, browse the traditional boutiques, take a stroll along the beach or perhaps visit the church of Santa Maria Assunta. Then, head onward through the beautiful villages of Praiano, Furore and Conca dei Marini to Amalfi. During your 2-hour stop, admire the traditional Mediterranean architecture you find and soak up the atmosphere in one of Italy's most famous coastal resort towns. Continue on to Ravello, where unparalleled views over the shoreline to Minori and Maiori await. During your 1-hour visit, explore at your own pace and take in top local attractions such as Villa Rufolo — a 13th-century villa with beautiful cascading gardens and exquisite views.Afterward, concludes your tour back at your hotel in Sorrento in the afternoon.
Sorrento Food Walking Tour
In the late morning, meet at Piazza Tasso Sorrento, Sorrento's main square, for your 3-hour food tour. Your passionate local guide will lead you on a leisurely walk through central Sorrento, revealing the southern Italian city’s old-world charm and fantastic culinary delights and traditions.Savor authentic Sorrentine dishes and sip local libations on your visits to eight specialty food shops, markets and family-owned favorites. Come hungry, as these tastings add up to a very satisfying lunch! As you walk, admire the postcard-worthy cliff side dotted with stacked houses and lemon and olive groves, with majestic Mt Vesuvius as the backdrop.Your first stop is a local pasticceria, where you'll try traditional sfogliatelle (a shell-shaped, filled pastry). Follow with a classic Italian panini and pall'e riso, the Neapolitan version of arancini. These fried rice balls are a southern Italy staple.Visit a family-owned deli market for real buffalo mozzarella, local cheese and salumi (a cured meat, not to be confused with salami). Sample the area's oldest handcrafted beer, and then savor Sorrento's famous pasta dish with wine at a local trattoria. You'll also learn how Sorrento's famous lemons are turned into limoncello — the must-try beverage of southern Italy.Your meal concludes with the perfect treat: gourmet gelato! You’ll return to Piazza Tasso Sorrento around 1:30pm with a happy belly.