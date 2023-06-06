Shop
The first town you come to following the coast west from Sorrento is Massa Lubrense. Situated 120m above sea level, it’s a disjointed place, comprising a small town centre and 17 frazioni (fractions or hamlets) joined by an intricate latticework of paths and mule tracks. For those without a donkey, there's a good network of regular SITA buses, but this is excellent walking country with the due golfi (the two gulfs of Naples and Salerno) rarely out of sight.
Chiesa di Santa Maria della Grazia
Massa Lubrense
The town's former cathedral, 16th-century Chiesa di Santa Maria della Grazia, is worth a quick look for its bright majolica-tiled floor, which would look…
Massa Lubrense
From central Largo Vescovado it’s a 1.5km descent to this pretty little marina backed by ramshackle houses and verdant slopes. The marina is a good place…
