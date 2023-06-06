Overview

The first town you come to following the coast west from Sorrento is Massa Lubrense. Situated 120m above sea level, it’s a disjointed place, comprising a small town centre and 17 frazioni (fractions or hamlets) joined by an intricate latticework of paths and mule tracks. For those without a donkey, there's a good network of regular SITA buses, but this is excellent walking country with the due golfi (the two gulfs of Naples and Salerno) rarely out of sight.