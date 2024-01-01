The town's former cathedral, 16th-century Chiesa di Santa Maria della Grazia, is worth a quick look for its bright majolica-tiled floor, which would look so good in your kitchen back home. The church stands on the northern flank of the central Largo Vescovado. Don’t forget your camera, as there are fabulous views over to Capri from here.
Chiesa di Santa Maria della Grazia
Massa Lubrense
