Marina Grande

Noticeably detached from the main city and bereft of the hydrofoils and ferries that crowd Marina Piccola, this secluded former fishing village has a timeless maritime air not dissimilar to Marina Corricella on Procida. Bobbing fishing boats and pastel-coloured houses add character to a quarter that's known for its family-run seafood restaurants. The marina also protects the closest thing in Sorrento to a spiaggia (beach).

If you want to just loll in the sun, nearby jetties sport umbrellas and deckchairs that you can rent for around €12.