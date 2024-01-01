This lofty park is more about vistas than greenery, perched atop Sorrento's famous cliffs with commanding views across the bay to Mt Vesuvius. With its operatic buskers and small bar, it's particularly popular at sunset. A lift (€1) at its western edge leads down to the port.
Villa Comunale Park
Sorrento
