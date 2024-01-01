Villa Comunale Park

Sorrento

This lofty park is more about vistas than greenery, perched atop Sorrento's famous cliffs with commanding views across the bay to Mt Vesuvius. With its operatic buskers and small bar, it's particularly popular at sunset. A lift (€1) at its western edge leads down to the port.

1. Gallery Celentano

0.03 MILES

From the Chiostro di San Francesco, stairs lead up to this gallery, which showcases the evocative photography of Raffaele Celentano, a contemporary…

2. Chiesa & Chiostro di San Francesco

0.03 MILES

Located next to the Villa Comunale Park, this church is best known for the peaceful 14th-century cloister abutting it, which is accessible via a small…

3. Chiesa di Santa Maria delle Grazie

0.12 MILES

The oldest part of this 15th-century church is the apse, where you'll find Silvestro Buono’s 1582 polyptych above the altar. Its central panel depicts the…

4. Basilica di Sant’Antonino

0.14 MILES

Named after Sorrento's patron saint, the town's oldest church barely looks like a church at all from the outside. The interior paints a more ecclesial…

5. Sedile Dominova

0.15 MILES

Incongruously wedged between racks of lemon-themed souvenir merchandise, this 15th-century domed palazzo (mansion) has exquisite, albeit faded, original…

6. Centro Storico

0.17 MILES

A major hub for shops, restaurants and bars, recently pedestrianised Corso Italia is the main thoroughfare shooting east-west through the bustling centro…

7. Casa di Cornelia Tasso

0.18 MILES

Between the late 16th and early 17th century, this palazzo (mansion) was home to Cornelia Tasso, sibling of the lauded Italian poet Torquato Tasso…

8. Museo Bottega della Tarsia Lignea

0.19 MILES

Since the 18th century, Sorrento has been famous for its intarsio (marquetry) furniture, made with elaborately designed inlaid wood. Some wonderful…